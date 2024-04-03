Trust Point Inc. Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

GS traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $412.94. 598,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

