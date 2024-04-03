Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 35,506 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,390,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trust Point Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.43. The stock had a trading volume of 112,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,812. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.