Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,990 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,779. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.68. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.11.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

