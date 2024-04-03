Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,756 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,310 shares of company stock worth $29,405,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $32.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,371.47. The company had a trading volume of 745,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,042. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,282.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,078.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.