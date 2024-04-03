Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,711 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after acquiring an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after acquiring an additional 263,640 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.47.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.