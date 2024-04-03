Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,325 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,325 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,347,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 159.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,257,000 after purchasing an additional 419,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,581,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

