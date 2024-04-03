Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,774 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $205.48. 13,124,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,712,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.65 and its 200-day moving average is $188.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.