Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RIVN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. 5,186,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,453,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $787,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,514 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

