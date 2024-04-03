Truist Financial Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $99.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOKF. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $89.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

