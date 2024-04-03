Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,258,000 after acquiring an additional 740,722 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,089,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,159,000 after acquiring an additional 83,069 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

