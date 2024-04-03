TrueFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.71 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $140.71 million and $18.90 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,145,214 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,097,145,214.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.13174795 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $23,959,892.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

