Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 23,479 shares.The stock last traded at $7.51 and had previously closed at $7.85.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

