Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.96. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

