Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.96. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
