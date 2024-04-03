Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.96 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

