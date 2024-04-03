Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.96 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.