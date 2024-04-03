TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.25

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.25 and last traded at $133.91, with a volume of 21401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

TriNet Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.97.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,834 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after buying an additional 400,511 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after buying an additional 369,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after buying an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

