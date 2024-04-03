TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 4.7%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.02 and last traded at $76.00. Approximately 59,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 623,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,358.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 13,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $1,118,969.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,211 shares in the company, valued at $18,416,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,358.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,664,819. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after buying an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after buying an additional 68,884 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

