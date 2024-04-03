TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target Cut to $3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,291,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,006. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

