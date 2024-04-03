Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,906 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.11. The stock had a trading volume of 854,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,923. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

