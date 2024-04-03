Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $3.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.39.

CURV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Torrid alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURV

Torrid Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CURV stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $469.49 million, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Torrid by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Torrid by 936.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Torrid by 2,270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.