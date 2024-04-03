Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.03

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.03 and last traded at $98.43, with a volume of 111017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Tidewater Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

