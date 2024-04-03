TIAA Trust National Association Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.