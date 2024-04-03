TIAA Trust National Association Trims Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

