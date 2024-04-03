TIAA Trust National Association Sells 947 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
DUK opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
