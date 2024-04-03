TIAA Trust National Association Sells 79,216 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,949,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,216 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.35% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $627,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 249,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

