TIAA Trust National Association Sells 5,078 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $192.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

