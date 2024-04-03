TIAA Trust National Association Sells 33,099 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,099 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Chubb by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

CB opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.85. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.56.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

