TIAA Trust National Association Sells 21,629 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

