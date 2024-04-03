TIAA Trust National Association Sells 16,404 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $47,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EMB stock opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

