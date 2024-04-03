TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

