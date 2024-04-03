TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 280,377 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,377 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $66,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $186,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESML opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

