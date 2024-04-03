TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.69.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $230.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

