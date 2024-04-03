TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

