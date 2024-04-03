TIAA Trust National Association Has $56.60 Million Stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,923 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 15.39% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $56,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 907.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUDM opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $382.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

