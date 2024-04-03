TIAA Trust National Association Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after buying an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,907,000 after buying an additional 492,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

