TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 2.56% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $259,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Featured Articles

