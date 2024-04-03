TIAA Trust National Association Buys 7,973 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

