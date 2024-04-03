TIAA Trust National Association Buys 169,717 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $375,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $80.20.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

