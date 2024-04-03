TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 156 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $211.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.78 and a 200 day moving average of $180.40. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

