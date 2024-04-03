Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 19th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of TBLD stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLD. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 578,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 257,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 48,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares during the period.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

