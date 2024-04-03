Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

