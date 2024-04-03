Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $572.84. 595,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,374. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.08. The company has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

