The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

LON:PEBB opened at GBX 64.20 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.84. The company has a market cap of £107.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The Pebble Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.60 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.50 ($1.44).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

