The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get New York Times alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on New York Times

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.01. New York Times has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in New York Times by 9.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.