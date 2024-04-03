The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

