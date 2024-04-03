The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $144.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.02% from the company’s previous close.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.84. 713,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,068. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.