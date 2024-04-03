The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.43.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $391.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $395.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

