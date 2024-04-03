The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.