The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX opened at $90.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,193 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

