The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Update

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Buckle by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Buckle has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKE shares. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

