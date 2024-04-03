The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Up 5.8% in March

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,384. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCO. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

